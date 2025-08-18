Hat Tricks Ink Young Forward Ethan Esposito

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ethan Esposito on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Esposito, 22, began his professional career last season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco, appearing in five regular-season games and recording his first professional point, an assist, on March 9. He also played in one playoff contest.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound winger wrapped up his collegiate career at Sault College (ACHA II), where he served as an alternate captain in his final two seasons. He closed out 2024-25 with 49 points (28 goals, 21 assists) and 37 penalty minutes in 31 games, along with three assists in two postseason outings. His best year with the Cougars came in 2023-24, when he led the team with 41 goals and 65 points in 27 games and earned ACHA II All-Region First Team (Central) and ACHA II First Team All-Athletic honors. Over three seasons at Sault, Esposito totaled 156 points (85 goals, 71 assists) in 81 games, adding four points in playoff action.

"Ethan has the potential to be the steal of free agency," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "He has blazing speed and one of the quickest shot releases in the league. More importantly, he's an underdog, and when I talk with him, I hear the hunger in his voice. There's no doubt he will be a major factor for our team."

In the summer of 2024, Esposito also played overseas with the Canterbury Red Devils in New Zealand's NZIHL, recording 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) in 16 games.







