Monroe Moccasins Acquire Forward Drew Welsch from Indiana in Exchange for Goaltender Cody Karpinski

Published on August 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins announced today that the team has acquired forward Drew Welsch from the Indiana Sentinels in exchange for goaltender Cody Karpinski.

Welsch, 25, spent his collegiate career at Trine University (NCAA III). During his time there, he appeared in 108 games, recording 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points. Drew also spent last season playing in 6 games for the Port Huron Prowlers of the FPHL, where he earned 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points. Known as a skilled playmaker with a strong work ethic, Welsch adds immediate depth to the Moccasins' forward group.

"This was an important move for us," said Associate Head Coach Jay Croop. "We felt we needed to solidify our forward core, and Drew brings the kind of offensive instincts and versatility that will make us tougher to play against."

Associate Head Coach Gary Gill added, "Drew is the type of player who makes the players around him better. His ability to create plays and contribute in key situations will be a big asset as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Karpinski, who joined Monroe for the organization's inaugural season, provided stability in net and was an important member of the team's foundation. The Moccasins thank Cody for his contributions and wish him continued success with Indiana.

Stay tuned for an exciting goalie announcement from your Monroe Moccasins coming soon!

The Moccasins will open training camp this fall ahead of their second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.







