Bondo Returns to Biloxi

July 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have acquired Jackson Bond from the Baton Rouge Zydeco for future considerations.

Jackson Bond, a Roseville, MN native, has played 111 FPHL games, notching 33 goals and 44 assists while tallying 198 penalty minutes. A fan favorite in Mississippi, Bond is a tenacious puck hound with blazing speed and excellent on-ice vision.

"Bondo is the type of guy we want in the locker room-he's a gamer. He wins puck battles, he's got great speed and hockey IQ, and he plays with an edge," said Head Coach Charlie Pens.

Welcome back to Biloxi, Jackson Bond!







