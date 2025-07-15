Lehner Joins Breaker Nation

July 15, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers of the FPHL have signed Swiss forward Fabian Lehner to a PTO for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Lehner last played in the U.S. during the 2022-2023 season with the Watertown Wolves, a campaign that was cut short due to injury.

"Fab is one of the best puck possession forwards I've seen firsthand," said Director of Hockey Operations Charlie Pens. "He's a phenomenal skater and a nightmare to defend. Now that he's fully healthy, I expect him to have a great season. He brings a high hockey IQ and strong leadership to our locker room."

