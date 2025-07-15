Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces MJ Graham as New Assistant General Manager

The Baton Rouge Zydeco, proud members of the Federal Prospect Hockey League, are pleased to announce that MJ Graham has been appointed Assistant General Manager, effective immediately.

Stated MJ, "It's a huge honor to be named Assistant GM of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Being here since day one, I've had the privilege of watching this team grow, build a culture, and become a real part of the City's heartbeat. From Supporting local businesses to working with Charities, I'm proud of what we've started and I'm comminated to helping our team and the community to continue to prosper together. I'd like to thank the City of Baton Rouge, our incredible fans and all our partners who've supported us from the begging. This is just the begging."

MJ is well known to Zydeco fans, having been a fan favorite over the past two seasons. He appeared in a total of 60 Zydeco games, recording 53 points during a year and a half. While still an active player, MJ served as the interim head coach during the 2023-2024 season before the organization appointed a new head coach.

Last season, MJ began to expand his involvement in the organization's business operations, engaging more with fans and business partners. He initially assumed the role of Sales Executive while still playing, ultimately transitioning to a full-time position as Director of Corporate Sponsorship. MJ has collaborated with numerous non-profits and participated in countless events, including United Way fundraisers, Chamber functions, and weekly BNI meetings, all while continuing to foster existing corporate partnerships and develop new ones.

"This achievement is well deserved by MJ. You don't earn this position without being actively engaged in the community, ensuring corporate partners are satisfied, and fulfilling their needs. MJ has worked tirelessly alongside me and has played a significant role in the Zydeco organization on and off the ice. It is a true privilege for me to announce MJ as our Assistant General Manager and to watch him continue to grow. I have no doubt that MJ will soon be overseeing his own hockey team in the very near future," stated President Don Lewis.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco will launch their third season this October. Be sure to mark your calendars for the home opening weekend in Baton Rouge, scheduled for Friday, October 31st, and Saturday, November 1st. Season tickets and group tickets are now available to the public. Learn more about season tickets and group tickets by visiting our website www.BRZydeco.com.







