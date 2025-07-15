LP Signs Back In Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have re-signed standout forward Lucas Piekarsczky for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Piekarsczky appeared in 29 games for Mississippi last season, tallying 5 goals and 19 assists.

"Lucas was one of the players I was most eager to bring back this offseason," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He's a smart playmaker who contributes in all situations-power play, even strength, and defensively. We're counting on him to have a big year."

