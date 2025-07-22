Biloxi Breakers Announce Community Partnership with Beauvoir

July 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to announce a new community partnership with Beauvoir, the historic landmark and final home of Jefferson Davis. This collaboration underscores the Breakers' ongoing commitment to community connection, heritage, and Gulf Coast pride.

"We are excited to partner with Beauvoir, an institution that preserves the unique history of our region", said Justin Barr, speaking on behalf of the Biloxi Breakers. "This collaboration allows us to connect with our community on a deeper level, blending the excitement of hockey with the cultural heritage that Beauvoir represents."

Located on a scenic 70-acre estate in Biloxi, Beauvoir includes the beautifully restored mansion, the Jefferson Davis Presidential Library, a Confederate Memorial Cemetery, and Varina Davis' Rose Garden. The site remains a cornerstone of the Mississippi Gulf Coast's historical landscape and attracts visitors from across the nation and around the world.

"This partnership with the Biloxi Breakers is a wonderful opportunity to share Beauvoir's story with a broader audience", said Jason Smith, Executive Director of Beauvoir. "We look forward to working together to engage our community and celebrate the Gulf Coast's vibrant history."

The Biloxi Breakers, formerly known as the Mississippi Sea Wolves, rebranded in June 2025 and play at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. This partnership with Beauvoir is the latest in a series of community-driven initiatives, as the team continues to establish itself as a leader both on and off the ice.

For more information about the Biloxi Breakers, visit www.biloxibreakers.net.

