JT Signs in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed free agent Josef Teuber for the upcoming 2025-2026 FPHL season. The 23-year-old right-handed forward from Hradec Králové, Czechia, will make his first pro hockey appearance in the United States this season. Teuber has previously played professionally in Czechia, Sweden, and France.

"Josef is an offensive workhorse who brings speed and quick decision-making to the ice. He's not afraid to hold onto the puck but has excellent vision and can set up teammates, particularly on the power play. Defensively, he has an active stick and can be effective on the penalty kill and in blocking shots," said Teuber's agent, Ryan Alves.

Season tickets are on sale now at BiloxiBreakers.net. For sponsorship opportunities, email ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.







