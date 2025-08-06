Breakers Add Offense with Parente

August 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed Bruno Parente for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The Montreal, Quebec native will be entering his first professional hockey season after a standout year with the Tottenham Railers (GMHL), where he recorded 24 goals and 39 assists in 26 games, averaging an impressive 2.42 points per game.

"Bruno is one of the most well-rounded players I've seen in a long time. He has the ability to lead both on and off the ice, but what really stands out is his effortless scoring touch. On top of that, Bruno isn't afraid to get physical-a quality you don't often see in a pure goal scorer," said his former Railers Head Coach, Anthony Pullicino.

