Breakers Bolster Defense with Doney

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Cory Doney for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Doney, a native of Northfield Falls, Vermont, spent last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and previously played NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY Plattsburgh.

"Cory is a very talented defenseman with excellent hockey IQ," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He'll be utilized in all situations this season, and we're excited to give him the ice time he needs to have a breakout year on our blue line."

