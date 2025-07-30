Ando Re-Signs on the Coast

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have re-signed Dalton Anderson for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. A seasoned FPHL veteran, Anderson has appeared in 208 games, tallying 60 goals and 40 assists over five seasons. Throughout his career, he has suited up for Columbus, Elmira, Port Huron, and Mississippi.

"Ando and I have talked a few times this summer. With over 200 games under his belt, he's one of the most experienced players on our roster. He has a natural scoring touch and understands the grind of an FPHL season. With the supporting cast we've assembled, I expect him to have an even easier time finding the back of the net this year. He'll also play a key role in our leadership group," said Head Coach Charlie Pens.

