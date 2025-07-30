Prowlers Re-Sign James for Second Season

July 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have agreed to terms with forward Luke James to return for his second season with the club. The Prowlers are his second FPHL team.

"We're excited to have Luke come back," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He took strides during last season and it was good to see he was playing his best hockey down the stretch when we were on our winning streak in March. He was a big part of adding the secondary scoring that we needed. He can be a pest out on the ice and is great at getting under the skin of anyone we play. One of my favorite moments from last season was him missing a block shot in a game and he was thrown right back in that big situation the next weekend where we needed it and he went and ate the puck and ended the game. I think he will take a big step forward offensively as well after acclimating to what it means to be a Prowler last season."

James inked a deal to join Port Huron last offseason and put up 16 points in 45 games. One of his five goals came on the power play and he added 56 penalty minutes. He also appeared in two playoff games.

"I'm excited to be around the guys again and build off of what we had last year," James said. "I felt when we were doing what we knew we could do, it was tough to stop us. I'm also excited to see the new pieces and the fans and community that we appreciate."

The 27-year-old was a rookie in 2023-24 with the Elmira River Sharks where he scored a goal in five games before an injury forced him out the rest of the year. James split his NCAA DIII career between Becker College and Albertus Magnus College where he amassed 28 points in 74 games.

The 2025-26 season will be here before you know it! Make sure you stake your claim to your seat all season long by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.