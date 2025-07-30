IceCats Announce Triple Broadcast Outlets

July 30, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Florence, SC - Following last week's introduction of the new Voice of the IceCats Danny DeBock, the Pee Dee IceCats are proud to unveil the most robust broadcast network in Class A professional sports-ensuring fans can catch every hit, goal, and fight throughout the season, all at no cost to the IceCats Clowder. General Manager Scott Brand stated: "In keeping with the vision of Parker Moskal and our ownership team, our organization is committed to a long-term plan for success. A key part of that plan is ensuring fans can stay connected to IceCats hockey-without any additional financial barriers. Whether you're a casual follower or a die-hard supporter, we want you to have free access to all the news and action. We're sports fans too, and while we understand the pay-to-watch model, we believe that local teams should be accessible to the communities they represent."

Terrestrial Radio - Powered by Cumulus-IceCats Nation is thrilled to announce a powerful radio partnership with Cumulus Broadcasting. Three stations across the state will carry IceCats content, offering fans a comprehensive radio experience that includes live game broadcasts and a weekly coaches show.

The Game 100.5 FM - Florence, SC (25,000 watts)- Flagship station airing all 56 regular season home and away games, plus the weekly coaches show.

The Game 100.3 FM - Myrtle Beach, SC (12,000 watts)

The Game 107.5 FM - Columbia, SC (40,000 watts)

These stations will carry select broadcasts, subject to scheduling around USC athletics coverage.

Brand added: "Cumulus Broadcasting has truly stepped up and continues to show why they're a tremendous partner for the Pee Dee Region. Beyond broadcasting our games and shows, their network of stations and digital platforms plays a vital role in supporting and promoting the IceCats throughout the community."

Free Internet Streaming - The IceCats are pleased to announce games will be broadcast on internet stream for free.

"We're thrilled to have free online streaming for all Pee Dee IceCats games this season," said Majority Owner and CEO Parker Moskal. "Our fans are the heartbeat of this organization, and making our games accessible to everyone-whether they're here in the Pee Dee region or cheering from across the country-helps us grow the game and bring the excitement of IceCats hockey to more homes than ever before."

