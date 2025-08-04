Hat Tricks Re-Sign Versatile Zach Pamaylaon

August 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with Zach Pamaylaon on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pamaylaon, 29, returns for his fourth season in Danbury and was a key contributor to the Hat Tricks' 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup championship team. This past season, he appeared in a career-high 50 games - skating both as a forward and defenseman - and recorded five goals and 17 assists, along with 68 penalty minutes. He also dressed for all three of the team's playoff games.

A native of 'Aiea, Hawaii, Pamaylaon is the first Hawaiian-born male professional hockey player. Since arriving in Danbury, he has become a fan favorite and a fixture in the community. He's earned the team's Fan Favorite award three times and was honored with the Hat Tricks Award in 2022-23, which recognizes character, leadership, and commitment to the community.

Off the ice, Pamaylaon plays a leading role in the organization's youth and outreach efforts. He works regularly with the Danbury Hat Tricks Youth program and is a familiar face at community events and school visits throughout the area.

Through three seasons, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Swiss-Army knife has totaled 69 points (19 goals and 50 assists) in 145 regular-season games, along with 304 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in 13 postseason contests, adding an assist on Michael Marchesan's Commissioner's Cup-clinching goal.

"Zach brings incredible value to our locker room," said Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante. "His versatility allows us to use him in any situation, as a forward or defenseman, and his tenacity and toughness set the tone every night. He's a competitor, a team-first guy, and one of the most respected players we have in Danbury."

