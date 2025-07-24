Captain Jonny Ruiz Returns to Danbury for Sixth Season

July 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with captain Jonny Ruiz on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Ruiz, 31, enters his sixth season with the Hat Tricks, where he holds franchise records in games played (247), points (329), goals (176), assists (153), power-play goals (51) and short-handed goals (17). In addition to his on-ice success, Ruiz also served as co-head coach last season, earning 33 wins alongside now-retired defenseman Kyle Gonzalez.

A Williamstown, New Jersey, native, Ruiz has been a cornerstone of the Hat Tricks since their inaugural 2019-20 campaign, averaging 1.3 points per game. He owns the two highest single-season point totals in team history-85 in 2021-22 and 74 in 2023-24-and the top three goal-scoring seasons: 49 (2021-22), 38 (2023-24), and 35 (2022-23).

He remains the only player in team history to record double-digit power-play goal outputs in a season, achieving the feat three times (13 in 2021-22, 12 in 2023-24, and 11 in 2024-25). Ruiz captained the Hat Tricks to a Commissioner's Cup championship in 2022-23, tallying 60 points in 46 games (35g, 25a) and adding nine points (4g, 5a) in 10 playoff games.

A four-time Team MVP, Ruiz shared the honor last season with goaltender Conor McCollum and is also a three-time Offensive Player of the Year. He became the first player in franchise history to surpass 300 career points with the Hat Tricks on Feb. 22, 2025, against the Port Huron Prowlers, registering a three-point night (1g, 2a) to hit the milestone in his 230th game. Earlier in the season, Ruiz reached 300 career FPHL points with an assist on Dec. 13, 2024, in a 3-2 win over the Motor City Rockers.

"I'm happy to be back for another season in Danbury," Ruiz said. "This city has been my family since day one, and this community means everything to me. I've grown as a player and a leader here, and every season, the fans, my teammates, and this organization have continued to push me. There's nothing like playing in front of the best fans in the league and representing a community that lives and breathes hockey. Wearing the 'C' is an honor I don't take lightly, and I'm ready to lead this team with everything I've got to bring another championship back to Danbury."

General Manager A.J. Galante: "We're proud to lock in someone who embodies everything this organization stands for. Jonny's consistency, leadership and offensive production make him irreplaceable, both on and off the ice. He's the standard for what it means to be a Hat Trick."

Head coach Nick Niedert: "We're pumped to have Jonny back for another season. He's a great leader, and having a player of his caliber and experience in the lineup makes us a better team."

Team president Herm Sorcher: "Jonny Ruiz is a Danbury icon and part of the Federal League Mount Rushmore. No hockey player has accomplished more in this city, and as we enter into our sixth season, it's a huge move to bring our captain back. Looking forward to watching him light the lamp."







