Registration Open for Hat Tricks 2025 Free Agent Tryout Camp
July 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks will host a 2025 Free Agent Tryout Camp, providing players the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete for a spot in front of the team's coaching staff and management.
The camp will take place at Danbury Ice Arena on the following dates:
Friday, Sept. 26: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27: 11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $200 per player
Participants will receive dinner on Friday and lunch on Saturday. Hotel accommodations are not included, but the Hat Tricks recommend La Quinta Inn & Suites in Danbury for convenient lodging options.
This camp serves as an evaluation for potential roster spots and organizational depth for the upcoming FPHL season. Space is limited and registration will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For additional information or to register, please contact team president Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com).
