Hat Tricks Release 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today the promotional nights for the 2025-26 season. The schedule is packed with nine specialty jersey games, eight Kids Club free ticket nights, and a wide mix of community-driven and fan-engagement promotions.
The schedule kicks off Opening Weekend, Oct. 10-11, when the Hat Tricks host the Port Huron Prowlers with Opening Night and Healthcare Night on Friday, followed by Educators Night and the first Kids Club ticket giveaway on Saturday.
Throughout the year, the Hat Tricks will bring back many of their most popular theme nights including three Educators Nights, two Scouts Nights, two Military Appreciation Nights, two First Responders Nights (honoring both firefighters and police), and two Recreation Department Nights. Other staples like Blue Collar Night and the community-focused Great to Live in Danbury/New Milford nights also return.
The 2025-26 slate also introduces fresh experiences, including Girls Night Out, a brand-new promotion making its debut this season. The schedule also features the return of several occupation-themed nights that spotlight everyday professionals across the community, such as Construction Night, Plumbers Night, HVAC Night, Automotive Night, Financial/Insurance Night, and Supermarket Worker Night.
In total, fans will see seven specialty jerseys unveiled during the season, including designs for Halloween, Military Appreciation, Firefighters, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, USA Olympics, New Haven Hockey, Alumni Night, and a special Blackout game.
The team has also loaded the schedule with interactive and fan-engagement events. Highlights include a Halloween costume contest with postgame trick-or-treating (Oct. 31), Cheer, Dance & Gymnastics Night (Nov. 14), Pups, Paws & Pucks night with Scouts (Nov. 22), the Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Contest (Dec. 12), Banner Night (Jan. 9), Art Contest Night (Jan. 23), Report Card Night (Feb. 13), High School Hockey Night (Mar. 28), and season-ending celebrations like Alumni Night (Apr. 4) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 10).
All Friday games start at 7:30 p.m. while games on Saturday start at 7 p.m.
DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION
Friday, October 10, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Opening Night
Healthcare Night #1
Saturday, October 11, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Educators Night #1
Kids Club Free Ticket
Saturday, October 18, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Civil Service Night
Great to Live in New Milford
Friday, October 31, 2025 Watertown Wolves HALLOWEEN
Costume Contest
Postgame Trick-or-Treating
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Halloween
Saturday, November 1, 2025 Watertown Wolves Blue Collar Night #1
Saturday, November 8, 2025 Watertown Wolves Military Appreciation Night #1
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Military
Friday, November 14, 2025 Watertown Wolves Cheer, Dance & Gymnastics Night
Kids Club Free Ticket
Saturday, November 22, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Scouts Night #1
Pups, Paws, and Pucks
Friday, November 28, 2025 Twin City Thunderbirds Rec Department Night #1
Kids Club Free Ticket
Friday, December 5, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats Girls Night Out #1
Coaches Night
Automotive Night
Saturday, December 6, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats First Responders Night #1 - Firefighters
Hockey and Hops
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Firefighters
Friday, December 12, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Ugly Sweater Contest
Santacon
Teddy Bear Toss
Kids Club Free Ticket
Friday, December 26, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Educators Night #2
Rec Department Night #2
Family Four Pack
Saturday, December 27, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers
Friday, January 9, 2026 Watertown Wolves Healthcare Night #2
Banner Night
Saturday, January 10, 2026 Watertown Wolves Construction Night
Kids Club Free Ticket
Friday, January 23, 2026 Watertown Wolves Great to Live in Danbury
Art Contest
Youth Sports Night
Friday, February 6, 2026 Watertown Wolves First Responders Night #2 - Police
New Haven Night
SPECIALTY JERSEY: New Haven Hockey
Saturday, February 7, 2026 Watertown Wolves Scouts Night #2
Plumbers Night
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Blackout
Friday, February 13, 2026 Indiana Sentinels Report Card Night
Financial/Insurance Night
Supermarket Worker Night
SPECIALTY JERSEY: USA Olympics
Saturday, February 14, 2026 Indiana Sentinels VALENTINE'S DAY
Date Night/Single's Special
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Valentine's Day
Friday, February 27, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Educators Night #3
Landscapers Night
Kids Club Free Ticket
Friday, March 6, 2026 Blue Ridge Bobcats Girls Night Out #2
HVAC Night
Saturday, March 7, 2026 Blue Ridge Bobcats Military Appreciation Night #2
Saturday, March 14, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Green Beer Night
SPECIALTY JERSEY: St. Hat Tricks
Saturday, March 28, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears High School Hockey Night
Kids Club Free Ticket
Saturday, April 4, 2026 Port Huron Prowlers Alumni Night
SPECIALTY JERSEY: Alumni
Friday, April 10, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Fan Appreciation Night
