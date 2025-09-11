Hat Tricks Release 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on September 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today the promotional nights for the 2025-26 season. The schedule is packed with nine specialty jersey games, eight Kids Club free ticket nights, and a wide mix of community-driven and fan-engagement promotions.

The schedule kicks off Opening Weekend, Oct. 10-11, when the Hat Tricks host the Port Huron Prowlers with Opening Night and Healthcare Night on Friday, followed by Educators Night and the first Kids Club ticket giveaway on Saturday.

Throughout the year, the Hat Tricks will bring back many of their most popular theme nights including three Educators Nights, two Scouts Nights, two Military Appreciation Nights, two First Responders Nights (honoring both firefighters and police), and two Recreation Department Nights. Other staples like Blue Collar Night and the community-focused Great to Live in Danbury/New Milford nights also return.

The 2025-26 slate also introduces fresh experiences, including Girls Night Out, a brand-new promotion making its debut this season. The schedule also features the return of several occupation-themed nights that spotlight everyday professionals across the community, such as Construction Night, Plumbers Night, HVAC Night, Automotive Night, Financial/Insurance Night, and Supermarket Worker Night.

In total, fans will see seven specialty jerseys unveiled during the season, including designs for Halloween, Military Appreciation, Firefighters, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, USA Olympics, New Haven Hockey, Alumni Night, and a special Blackout game.

The team has also loaded the schedule with interactive and fan-engagement events. Highlights include a Halloween costume contest with postgame trick-or-treating (Oct. 31), Cheer, Dance & Gymnastics Night (Nov. 14), Pups, Paws & Pucks night with Scouts (Nov. 22), the Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweater Contest (Dec. 12), Banner Night (Jan. 9), Art Contest Night (Jan. 23), Report Card Night (Feb. 13), High School Hockey Night (Mar. 28), and season-ending celebrations like Alumni Night (Apr. 4) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 10).

All Friday games start at 7:30 p.m. while games on Saturday start at 7 p.m.

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION

Friday, October 10, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Opening Night

Healthcare Night #1

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Educators Night #1

Kids Club Free Ticket

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Civil Service Night

Great to Live in New Milford

Friday, October 31, 2025 Watertown Wolves HALLOWEEN

Costume Contest

Postgame Trick-or-Treating

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Halloween

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Watertown Wolves Blue Collar Night #1

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Watertown Wolves Military Appreciation Night #1

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Military

Friday, November 14, 2025 Watertown Wolves Cheer, Dance & Gymnastics Night

Kids Club Free Ticket

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Scouts Night #1

Pups, Paws, and Pucks

Friday, November 28, 2025 Twin City Thunderbirds Rec Department Night #1

Kids Club Free Ticket

Friday, December 5, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats Girls Night Out #1

Coaches Night

Automotive Night

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Blue Ridge Bobcats First Responders Night #1 - Firefighters

Hockey and Hops

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Firefighters

Friday, December 12, 2025 Binghamton Black Bears Ugly Sweater Contest

Santacon

Teddy Bear Toss

Kids Club Free Ticket

Friday, December 26, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers Educators Night #2

Rec Department Night #2

Family Four Pack

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Port Huron Prowlers

Friday, January 9, 2026 Watertown Wolves Healthcare Night #2

Banner Night

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Watertown Wolves Construction Night

Kids Club Free Ticket

Friday, January 23, 2026 Watertown Wolves Great to Live in Danbury

Art Contest

Youth Sports Night

Friday, February 6, 2026 Watertown Wolves First Responders Night #2 - Police

New Haven Night

SPECIALTY JERSEY: New Haven Hockey

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Watertown Wolves Scouts Night #2

Plumbers Night

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Blackout

Friday, February 13, 2026 Indiana Sentinels Report Card Night

Financial/Insurance Night

Supermarket Worker Night

SPECIALTY JERSEY: USA Olympics

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Indiana Sentinels VALENTINE'S DAY

Date Night/Single's Special

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Valentine's Day

Friday, February 27, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Educators Night #3

Landscapers Night

Kids Club Free Ticket

Friday, March 6, 2026 Blue Ridge Bobcats Girls Night Out #2

HVAC Night

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Blue Ridge Bobcats Military Appreciation Night #2

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Green Beer Night

SPECIALTY JERSEY: St. Hat Tricks

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears High School Hockey Night

Kids Club Free Ticket

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Port Huron Prowlers Alumni Night

SPECIALTY JERSEY: Alumni

Friday, April 10, 2026 Binghamton Black Bears Fan Appreciation Night







