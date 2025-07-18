Clark Adds Another Piece to the Puzzle

July 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of forward, Cam Clark for the 2025-26 season. Clark is the seventh re-signing of the offseason for the Black Bears from the 2025 Commissioner's Cup team.

Clark played in 45 games last season as a full, first-year professional. He recorded 20 goals and 23 assists, including five powerplay goals. He also managed three, three-point games during the regular season, including a hat trick against the Prowlers on Teddy Bear Toss Night.

He joined the Black Bears at the end of the 2024 season, playing in 10 games while finishing school at Morrisville State. Over the past two seasons, Cam has played in 10 playoff games, posting two goals and two assists with a +4 rating.

"Binghamton is a great city to be a part of because of all the support we get from fans, the local businesses, and so many others. We have great comradery with each other on and off the ice. (Brant) Sherwood knows how to build a championship culture and I'm glad to be a part of it." -Cam Clark

