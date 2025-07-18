Breakers Bring Back Matonak

July 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed defenseman Dominik Matonak to a PTO for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. A native of Kosice, Slovakia, this won't be Matonak's first stop in North America. He's appeared in 39 FPHL games, recording 2 goals and 17 assists, and previously played 14 games in Biloxi during the 2023-2024 season with the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

"Dominik brings a ton of upside to our defensive core and adds valuable depth to the lineup," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He's still developing as a defenseman, but he can also contribute offensively. I want him to be an outlet on the blue line-cheat a bit and jump into the play when he sees the opportunity."

Season tickets are on sale now at www.biloxibreakers.net. Interested in sponsoring the team? Contact ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.