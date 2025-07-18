Nousiainen Back in Net for Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have locked down their crease by re-signing goaltender Valtteri Nousiainen along with Reid Cooper. Nousiainen started 30 of the team's 56 regular-season games.

"Nousiainen embodies everything it means to be a professional," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "He is a great athlete and he knows how to work. He has a tremendous fitness level and sets the standard for the rest of his teammates. He has a quiet confidence about him that I admire."

The Finnish netminder put his name in the Prowlers' record books during his first campaign with the club. His 17 wins are the third-most in a season in franchise history while his 2.66 goals-against average ranks second and his .912 save percentage is seventh. The 27-year-old also picked up a 23-save shutout on January 11 against the Dashers Hockey Club and an assist November 30 against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Before coming to Port Huron, Nousiainen spent his career in Europe. He spent 2023-24 in Netherlands' second division and 2022-23 in Sweden Division 2. This followed the first few years of his pro career in his native Finland where he played in leagues like Mestis and Suomi-sarja.

"He is one of the best I've ever seen at not getting too high or too low," Paulin said. "His confidence is derived from the work he puts into his craft and it serves him well. As far as his play on the ice, his confidence spreads to the rest of the group and we all believe we have a chance to win any game he's in the net. Last season, we had the best trio of goaltenders in the league and Nous played a huge role in that. His edges are elite and the angles he creates for himself are, by far, the best in the league. We're very excited Nous is returning and we expect a great year from him."

With Nousiainen back in the fold, the Prowlers have their one-two punch in net for 2025-26! Don't miss a game by locking in your seats now at phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

"Having both of these guys back was a priority for us," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We felt that we had the best two goalies in the league last season, and we will again this upcoming season. Competition breeds excellence, and that's what we have in these two. They are both highly competitive and they will bring out the best in each other. Now we just have to continue to build around them."







