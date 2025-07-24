Scarecrows Sign Kansas Native and Commissioner's Cup Vet Ahead of Inaugural Season

Today the Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce they have signed Forward Quinn O'Reilly and Defenseman Gordon Whalen ahead of the Scarecrows Inaugural Season.

O'Reilly, a 22-year-old forward from Wichita,KS, joins the Scarecrows after spending last season in Danville joining the FPHL after starting the year with the Kalkaska Battlers where he put up 17 points in 10 games. After arriving in Danville, Quinn put up 11 points in 24 games as well as 66 penalty minutes in a Dashers uniform. In addition to the numbers in Danville, O'Reilly suited up for one game during the four neutral site games here in Topeka.

"I am excited have a chance to coach Quinn. He put up great numbers in Colorado and we look for him to be a hard working, hard nosed forward. He comes from great bloodlines and it's nice to have a Kansas born player joining our lineup." Coach Robbie Nichols said of signing O'Reilly.

Whalen, a 26-year-old left-handed defenseman from Niles,IL, joins the Scarecrows after spending the previous two seasons in Carolina where he played 63 games with a +25. Being just a year and a half into his pro career Gordon already has played 12 playoff games contributing an assist to the Thunderbirds back-to-back Commissioner's Cup Final appearances.

"Gordon is the great typical d-man. He is solid and steady. He knows how to win and cares about defense first. Sammy Bernard is going to love to have Gordon and our solid D-men in front of him." Coach Robbie Nichols said.

Both Quinn and Gordon will be appearing at the Shawnee County Fair this Saturday from 1pm-3pm! Stop by and meet two of your Topeka Scarecrows ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

