Hat Tricks Add MJ Maerkl to Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season

July 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today the addition of MJ Maerkl to the coaching staff as an assistant for the 2025-26 season.

Maerkl brings nearly a decade of professional hockey experience as a player, coach and executive to Danbury. He joins head coach Nick Niedert in leading the Hat Tricks with a shared goal of bringing another championship to Hat City.

"We are very excited to add MJ to the staff," said Hat Tricks team president Herm Sorcher. "His work and efforts in Hudson Valley last season were off the charts. The fans are going to love his passion and energy. It's going to be a hard-hitting season."

A native of Binghamton, New York, Maerkl began his pro career in 2016 with the Danville Dashers and later played for the Binghamton Black Bears from 2021-23. He went on to serve as a player assistant coach for the Elmira Mammoth, helping guide the expansion franchise through its inaugural campaign.

Maerkl remained in Elmira for the launch of the RiverSharks, again serving as a player assistant coach and appearing in 36 games as a forward and defenseman.

Most recently, he led the HC Venom, where he was promoted to head coach, general manager and director of hockey operations during the team's relocation to Poughkeepsie.

"MJ brings a valuable mix of experience, energy and perspective," Niedert said. "He understands what it takes to run a bench and support a locker room, and I'm excited to have him on board as we build toward our goals."

In addition to his FPHL experience, Maerkl also served as an assistant and skills coach in the USPHL, working with Binghamton's Elite, Premier and NCDC teams.

He earned a degree in sports nutrition and fitness management from Morrisville State College, where he played two seasons (2014-16) at the NCAA Division III level.

Away from the rink, Maerkl enjoys fishing, traveling to summer CAN/AM tournaments with friends and preparing for the birth of his first child, a son, due in September.

"It's a pleasure to be a part of Danbury," Maerkl said. "I've missed being part of something like this for a very long time. I'm excited to be here, and hopefully we can bring a championship back to Danbury."

Maerkl was a five-sport athlete in high school and remains a die-hard New York Rangers fan.







