Bobcats Re-Sign Standout Czech Defensive Duo of Klinecky & Hlavac

July 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are ecstatic to announce the re-signing of standout defenseman and former FPHL Defenseman of the Year Daniel Klinecky.

The 6'1", 185 lb offensive blueliner from Pardubice, Czech Republic will return to Wytheville for the 2025-26 season, once again donning the Bobcats uniform where he previously served as Assistant Captain.

Klinecky has been a dominant force from the backend, averaging nearly a point per game with an impressive 28 goals and 70 assists for 98 points in just 105 career FPHL games (including playoffs).

"Klino is a key returner from last year. He was our top offensive defenseman, and we fully expect him to be among the league's best again this season," said Bobcats Management.

The 'Cats are also happy to announce the re-signing of defenseman Filip Hlavac for the upcoming season.

Standing at 6'2" and weighing 190 pounds, Hlavac was a key part of the Bobcats' blue line last season. He recorded 4 goals and 13 assists with an impressive +11 rating, and added 2 points in 3 playoff games.

"Filip was one of our most steady and reliable defensemen last season," said Bobcats Management. "His size and hockey IQ will continue to be a major asset on our back end. We expect Filip to have a great year."

Filip was a high recommendation last season of Andre Niec, who has won two consecutive Stanley Cups as a European scout with the Florida Panthers.

Hlavac returns to the Bobcats with high expectations as the team builds toward another strong campaign.

Hlavac and Klinecky become the latest members of a strong core of both new and returning players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the upcoming season. The dynamic defensive duo joins Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken as the Bobcats prepare for a competitive campaign ahead.

