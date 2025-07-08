Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Standout Goaltender Cale Dolan

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Cale Dolan for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Standing at 6'4" and 205 pounds, Dolan brings size, skill, and a winning pedigree to the Bobcats crease. He played collegiate hockey at Simon Fraser University in the CIHL, where he helped lead the program to two national championships. Over those two standout seasons, Dolan posted an impressive 1.82 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage, and a record of 16-1-0, including three shutouts-one of which came against NCAA Division I powerhouse University of Alaska Anchorage.

"I'm very excited to sign with Blue Ridge. I'm grateful for the opportunity to join a great organization that has amazing support from the community," said Dolan.

"Cale brings championship experience to the roster, having faced high-level competition, including NCAA Division I teams," said Bobcats management. "We're excited to see what he can do in a Bobcats uniform."

Dolan becomes the latest addition to a strong returning core of players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the 2025-26 season, joining Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Wes Smith, Jordon Kromm, and Lare Pahtayken.

