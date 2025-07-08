Rookies Look to Make a Splash
July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Biloxi Breakers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have announced the signing of three players from the Tottenham Railers of the GMHL: Xavier Charbonneau, Malik Thibeault-Boisvert, and Roberto Matias. All three are expected to report to Biloxi this fall for training camp as they look to earn spots on an already deep Breakers roster.
Charbonneau, who captained the Railers last season, showcased strong leadership while averaging an impressive 2.29 points per game.
Thibeault-Boisvert brings a combination of skill and grit, recording 32 goals, 20 assists, and 84 penalty minutes in 29 games last season.
Matias adds additional leadership experience, having previously served as both captain and assistant captain of the Rogue Valley Royals (USPHL). He finished last season with the Railers as a point-per-game player.
"We're changing the culture in Biloxi this season," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "We're bringing in younger players who can win with us now and help carry that mentality into the future. These three have high compete levels and will push others to match their intensity. I'm very pleased with the professionalism and mindset they've shown at such a young age. No roster spots will be handed out this season-these rookies are bringing the pressure I expect."
Season tickets are on sale now at www.biloxibreakers.net. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact ngosline@biloxibreakers.net.
Welcome to Biloxi, Xavier, Malik, and Roberto!
