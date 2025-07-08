Cam Cervone Is Ready for Another Season

July 8, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears, back-to-back defending Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the fifth re-signing of the offseason. Cam Cervone has agreed to terms for his second season with the Black Bears.

Cervone was a first-year rookie last season that saw him spilt time in Binghamton and Huntsville. Cam played in 26 games for the Black Bears to begin the the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and four assists. That included the game-clinching goal in Motor City on January 11th, in front of his friends and family. Cervone went on to play 16 games with the Havoc before returning to Binghamton at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, due to an upper body injury, Cervone did not play in the postseason for the Black Bears, but has since be cleared to be a full participant in training camp. With Cervone's re-signing, the Black Bears have now returned three defensemen from last season.

"It was always a huge goal of mine to work hard and come back from the injury. I'm beyond excited to be returning to our group here in Binghamton. I'm hungrier than ever... and ready to bring another Commissioner's Cup to Binghamton" -Cam Cervone

