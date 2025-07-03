Timothy Kim Joins Championship Team

July 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears, defending back-to-back Commissioner's Cup champions, are proud to announce the first, new signing of the 2025 offseason. Timothy Kim has signed his professional tryout agreement, which allows all players to participate in training camp later this fall.

Kim is a 21-year-old forward from Vancouver, British Columbia. During the last two seasons, Kim has split time in Canada and the United States playing junior hockey in the BCHL, NCDC, NAHL, and AJHL, all of which have produced NCAA DI players, NHL draft picks, & professional players in Europe.

His latest two stops included the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Whitecourt Wolverines. Kim had 21 points in 21 games with the Spud Kings and 12 points in 12 games to finish the regular season. In the AJHL postseason, Kim scored three goals and have an equal amount of assists in nine playoff games.

At the time of writing, Kim will be the youngest player on the Black Bears roster. He stands at 5'11", 180 pounds and brings a new face into the Black Bears locker room. Welcome to Binghamton, Tim Kim!

