Danielle Hargrove-Collier Catching the Wave to Success

The Biloxi Breakers would like to express our gratitude to Danielle Hargrove-Collier for her dedication and hard work over the past three years, working with both the former administration and the new ownership group the past 3 months. Danielle has decided to pursue a full-time career in the passion she still holds close-color guard. She was instrumental in helping re-establish the Mississippi Seawolves three years ago and has played a key role in ensuring a smooth transition during the rebranding of the team to the Biloxi Breakers under new ownership.

"Although my time here has been brief, I can honestly say that Danielle has been a vital part of this organization since I arrived. We're fortunate to have her just a phone call away, and I look forward to seeing her at the games throughout this season. We wish her nothing but continued success as she rides the wave into the next chapter of her professional career." stated Assistant General Manager Nate Gosline.

Danielle had to say. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of our loyal fans, season ticket holders, and corporate sponsors for the past three and a half years. I also want to thank everyone at the Gulf Coast Coliseum for their dedication to bringing hockey back to our community. While we experienced many ups and downs over the years, as I step away to pursue a new career path, I sincerely appreciate everyone's loyalty and support. I have no doubt that a championship banner will soon be hung for all of us to celebrate together.

The Biloxi Breakers' opening weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is scheduled for Friday, October 31st, and Saturday, November 1st. Season tickets remain available, and group tickets can be purchased as well. For more information, please call 228-731-3399.







