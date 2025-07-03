Bobcats Bolster Front Office with Two New Additions

July 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce the addition of two talented individuals to our front office team as we continue building for the upcoming season.

Audriana Gorman joins the Bobcats as the new Director of Group Ticket Sales. A graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management, Audriana brings hands-on experience in ticket sales through her work with ETSU Athletics and the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team. Her energy and expertise will be vital in expanding our group sales efforts and enhancing the fan experience.

Also joining the team is Natalie Francis, our new Graphic Design Intern. Hailing from Rockford, Illinois, Natalie studied at Iowa Central Community College and brings a creative edge to the Bobcats with her skills in Adobe Creative Suite and Procreate. She has a passion for impactful visual storytelling and will play a key role in elevating the team's branding and digital content.

Please join us in welcoming Audriana and Natalie to the Bobcats family!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.