Black Bears Add Shankar & Desmarais

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce a pair of signings of new players. Forwards Jacob Shankar and Zach Desmarais have signed PTOs and will join the Black Bears for training camp in October. The pair join Tim Kim as rookie-signees for the upcoming season in Binghamton.

Shankar is a 26-year-old winger from Prescott, Ontario, that has spent the last four seasons playing in the college ranks. His first two seasons were at Concordia University of Wisconsin, where he played in 34 games. He finished out his college career at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. In his final two seasons, he had 10 goals and 13 assists. He adds size to the Black Bears forward group, standing at 6'1", 196 lbs.

Desmarais is another big forward addition to the Black Bears. While standing at a even 6'0", the lefty forward played in 94 games at NCAA DIII University of Southern Maine. During his time with the Huskies, Desmarais tallied 15 goals and 20 assists. Zach is a native of Drummondville, Quebec, where he spent most of his time playing youth hockey until his time in juniors.

Shankar and Desmarais are the second and third new signees for the Black Bears this season, joining Tim Kim.

