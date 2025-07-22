Binghamton Signs Friedlander & Rumsey

July 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce their next two new-signees for the 2025-26 season. Forward, Cody Rumsey and goaltender, Wyatt Friedlander have signed Standard-PTO's allowing them to report to training camp in October.

Cody is 26-year-old native from York, Pennsylvania, who spent multiple years within the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Knights youth program. He played five years of college hockey at the NCAA DIII level, four with Franklin Pierce University and his final season have Rivier University. In his five years, Rumsey appeared in 110 games, recording 29 goals and 52 assists, totaling 81 points. He measures at 5'11" 185 lbs.

Wyatt is the first goaltender, new-signee this offseason. The 23-year-old netminder is a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who spent three years of prep school at The Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York. He went on to play one year of junior hockey with the Springfield Jr. Pics in the USPHL Premier before landing at Worcester State University. In his four years with the Lancers, Friedlander finished with a 17-15-2 record, including two shutouts in his senior season, a .917 SV% and a 3.26 GAA.

Rumsey and Friedlander are the fourth and fifth new-signees of the offseason, joining Tim Kim, Jacob Shankar, and Zachary Desmarais as new additions for the 2025-26 season.

Season Tickets are on sale now! Make sure you are a part of the Black Bears family and don't miss a second of the action. Call 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor offices inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can save up to 30% on tickets and get even more savings in benefits!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.