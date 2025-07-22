Athens Rock Lobsters and Ghost Brands: a Game-Changing Partnership in Minor League Hockey

July 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - When the idea of professional hockey in Athens first took root, no one could've predicted just how deep the claws would go. But thanks to a transformative partnership between the Athens Rock Lobsters and creative agency Ghost Brands, the city didn't just get a hockey team, it got a movement. What started as "Athens Pro Hockey" quickly evolved into Crustacean Nation, a vibrant and powerful brand identity that has already positioned the Rock Lobsters as one of the most notable teams in minor league hockey for 2025.

At the heart of this story are Scott Hull, president of the Athens Rock Lobsters, and Britton Briley, founder and owner of Ghost Brands. Together, they were the first boots on the ground in Athens, long before the puck ever dropped. From rallying community support to overseeing the brand's evolution, their hands-on leadership helped lay the foundation for what would become the Athens Rock Lobsters, a team voted into existence by local fans, music inspired B52's and fully embraced by a city hungry for something fresh and fun.

Ghost Brands: The Linchpin Behind the Lobsters

As a full-service creative and marketing agency based in the Southeast, Ghost Brands didn't just consult on the Athens Rock Lobsters, they built them. From day one, the agency was embedded in the team's operations, shaping everything from:

Brand identity development: Name, logo, colors, fonts, mascot design

Marketing strategy & media buying: Ad placements across TV, radio, social, and digital

Merchandise strategy & trademarking: Protecting and monetizing the brand

Social media & fan engagement: Creating viral content and campaign strategy

Game-day experience: Designing graphics, activations, and in-arena messaging

Player awareness & community connection: Amplifying the personalities behind the jerseys

In fact, Briley didn't just serve from the agency side, he fully embedded himself within the organization as Director of Marketing for the Athens Rock Lobsters. His dual role allowed for a rare level of synergy, enabling seamless collaboration between internal team operations and external marketing execution.

From Crustacean Concept to Cultural Phenomenon

With Crustacean Nation as its rallying cry and #ClawsUp leading its social identity, the Rock Lobsters brand became an instant sensation. From its distinctive mascot (Clawdius) to its bold uniforms and irreverent tone, the team quickly stood out in the crowded landscape of minor league sports.

Ghost Brands spearheaded the brand's rollout and viral success, helping the team:

Achieve multiple sellout crowds throughout the season

Average over 3,900 fans per game

Reach fans in all 50 states and 7 countries (merchandise sales)

Draw supporters from 29 Georgia counties-some traveling over 83 miles to attend games

Garner 7.3 million+ social media impressions and 16.8 million estimated views

All of this occurred during the inaugural season, a testament to the power of effective branding, strategic marketing, and authentic community connection.

Built for the Long Game

Unlike many minor league teams that struggle to find identity or stay relevant, the Rock Lobsters were built with staying power in mind. With Ghost Brands leading the charge behind the scenes, the team was positioned from day one as a professional-grade organization, raising the bar across:

Corporate partnerships & sponsorships

Season ticket programs & merchandise sales

Fan engagement & community outreach

Brand consistency & creative production

It's no surprise that the Rock Lobsters have quickly become a gold standard within the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) and a top contender for "most buzz-worthy" brand in all of minor league hockey in 2025.

A Blueprint for What's Possible

What makes this story so unique isn't just the success, it's how it happened. Most minor league sports franchises spend years trying to "find themselves." The Athens Rock Lobsters were built with clarity, intention, and a deep understanding of brand and audience from day one.

And that's the Ghost Brands difference.

Under Britton Briley's leadership, Ghost didn't just support the team, they shaped it, grew it, and elevated it. This wasn't about slapping a logo on a jersey. It was about creating a cultural identity that Athens could rally behind-an identity that now spans across the Southeast and beyond.

The Future of Hockey in Northeast Georgia

With the 2025-26 season approaching, expectations are sky-high. But thanks to the foundation laid by Ghost Brands and the relentless dedication of the team's leadership, there's every reason to believe that Athens' newest sports franchise will only continue to grow.

For fans, sponsors, and partners alike, the message is clear: the Rock Lobsters are here to stay. And with Ghost Brands still in their corner, this is only the beginning.

Welcome to Crustacean Nation. Claws up.







