Bobcats Re-Sign Veteran Forward Mike Mercurio

July 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the re-signing of veteran forward Mike Mercurio for the 2025-26 season.

The 5'10" forward from New Hartford, NY has been a consistent offensive presence in the FPHL, averaging 1.06 points per game over 93 career contests. Last season, Mercurio recorded 6 goals and 8 assists for 14 points in just 16 regular season games, and added 2 points in 3 playoff appearances for the Bobcats.

"Roar County is a special place to play, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of last year's team-making that playoff push and playing in front of the best fans in the Fed. The support around town was incredible, and I consider myself lucky to be a part of it." said Mercurio

"Mike came in and became a leader right away. His speed and skillset made a real impact and helped elevate our team in every aspect," said Bobcats Management.

Mercurio becomes the latest returning piece of a strong and motivated Bobcats roster. He joins a growing list of players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the upcoming season, including:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Milan Brezcko, Wes Smith, Michal Machac, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

