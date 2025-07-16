Danbury Hockey Icon AJ Galante Takes over as Hat Tricks General Manager

July 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that AJ Galante has been promoted to General Manager for the 2025-26 season. Galante served as Senior Advisor to the General Manager during the 2024-25 campaign and now steps into a heightened leadership role guiding the team's hockey operations and player personnel decisions.

Galante is a very familiar name in the Hat City and a central figure in Danbury's rich hockey history. Best known as the general manager of the Danbury Trashers in the United Hockey League from 2004 to 2006, he gained national attention for his bold, unconventional management style and his ability to quickly build a physical, "bad-boy" reputation on the ice that branded the team as the "Evil Empire of the UHL." Appointed at just 17 years old by his father, team president and owner Jimmy Galante, AJ assembled a hard-nosed, fan-favorite squad, inking players like NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp during the 2004-05 NHL lockout. The Trashers set the UHL record for penalty minutes in a season (576) and reached the league finals in their second season. The story was later chronicled in the Netflix documentary Untold: Crime & Penalties, cementing the team's place as a cultural phenomenon.

"I can't begin to describe the pride I feel in becoming general manager of the Hat Tricks," Galante said. "Returning to the game last season reignited that hunger to bring Danbury hockey back to the top. I want to thank our ownership group for this incredible opportunity, which I do not take lightly. I'm excited to work alongside Nick Niedert and MJ Maerkl to build a team our fans can be proud of. As always, it's Danbury vs. the world."

After the Trashers, Galante transitioned into the world of professional boxing, where he has spent more than 15 years advising fighters, securing bouts, and promoting events. In 2015, he opened Champs Boxing Club in Danbury, training both professional and amateur fighters from across the country.

Additionally, Galante co-hosts the Talkin' Trash podcast with former Hat Tricks enforcer Daniel Amesbury, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and perspectives on hockey culture.

AJ coming on board as the general manager is sending a message to our fans and the hockey world that they should be ready for a hard-hitting, high-energy, maximum-speed, action-packed season," team president Herm Sorcher said. "AJ was part of putting Danbury on the map as a hockey destination. Now he has a chance to take it to the next level and I can't wait to see the Hat Tricks hit the ice. Fans are not going to want to miss the action...buckle up!"

