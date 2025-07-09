Second Annual Hat Tricks Fan Trip to Citi Field Set for August 12

July 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to bring back their annual summer baseball road trip to Citi Field! Join us on Tuesday, August 12 as we head to Queens, NY to watch the New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The trip kicks off at 3 p.m. with departure from the LaQuinta Hotel (116 Newtown Road, Danbury, CT 06810). Fans can park in the hotel lot and hop on the bus for a fun evening of baseball and summer memories.

Bus Package:

Game ticket (seating in the same section)

Roundtrip bus transportation

Complimentary beverages and snacks on the bus

(Feel free to bring your own food and beverages - just keep it easy to manage!)

Important Notes:

The bus will arrive at Citi Field between 5-6 p.m

The bus will return to Danbury immediately following the game

The bus includes a bathroom but will stop if needed

If you'd rather meet us at the stadium, no problem! You can still sit with the group.

Pricing:

$85 - Bus Package (includes ticket, transportation, drinks & snacks)

$50 - Game Ticket Only

Last year's trip was a blast and we can't wait to do it again!

To reserve your spot, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

