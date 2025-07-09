Euro Standout Signs in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are thrilled to announce the signing of forward Aldi Nurlan, one of the most highly sought-after free agents this offseason. Nurlan, who has spent his entire career playing overseas, is making the jump across the pond to showcase his talent in North America.

Standing at 6'1", Nurlan is known for his exceptional playmaking ability and, more recently, has developed a scoring touch that makes him a dual threat on the ice.

"Aldi is going to take this league by storm," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He's big, agile, and has been working hard on his shot placement this summer. Not many players in this league bring international experience like the World Juniors. The first thing he said to me when we signed him was, 'I wanna win a cup this year, Penner.' That's the mentality we want in Biloxi."

Pens also added, "We were in talks with Aldi and his agent for a few weeks. He had offers from multiple teams, so I'm very pleased he chose Biloxi as his new home."

Season tickets are on sale now at www.biloxibreakers.net.







