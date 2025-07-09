Lucchesi Signs as a Breaker

July 9, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are proud to announce they have agreed to terms with Brandon "Looch" Lucchesi for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Looch brings a dynamic mix of skill and grit to the Breakers lineup.

"Looch is going to be a great addition to this team on several fronts," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He has the offensive ability of a point-per-game player and plays with the kind of sandpaper edge that makes him tough to play against. He and Tim Payne were both in Israel this summer, so we're thankful to have them both back stateside and safe. Signing him in Biloxi was a huge bonus."

