Monroe Moccasins Sign Defenseman Kyler Matthews

July 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







The Monroe Moccasins have officially signed defenseman Kyler Matthews for the upcoming season as the organization continues to build a competitive roster.

Matthews played 55 games with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL). He earned 3 goals and 12 assists for a total of 15 points, and he garnered 114 PIM. Known for his physical presence and willingness to stand up for his teammates, Matthews adds a gritty edge to the Moccasins' blue line.

"We're changing the way we do things here in Monroe," said team operating owner Parker Moskal. "Kyler is a high-character guy who works hard every single day. He brings a mean streak to our blue line and isn't afraid to drop the gloves. That kind of toughness and work ethic is what we're building this team around. We're looking for guys who will set the tone, and he's one of them. We're proud to be in a city that shows unwavering support, so much so that high-end players are choosing to come here. They see how we treat our guys, how this community rallies behind the team, and they want to be part of it."

Associate head coach Jay Croop added, "We're building something special here. Every signing matters, and Kyler is the kind of guy who helps us create a culture of winners. He's the type of player who plays for the guy next to him and shows up ready to compete. That's the mentality we want in our room."

Matthews will report to Monroe ahead of training camp and is expected to be a key part of the team's defensive core as the Moccasins prepare for their inaugural season at the Monroe Civic Center.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.