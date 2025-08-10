Monroe Moccasins Sign Forward Daryk Dubé-Plouffe

August 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins are proud to announce the signing of forward Daryk Dubé-Plouffe, a 5'11", 190-lb left shot from Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada.

Dubé-Plouffe brings professional experience from the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), where he has played the past two seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Over that span, he appeared in 43 games, recording 6 goals and 16 assists for 22 points, along with 12 penalty minutes. He also saw action in the ECHL this season with the Trois-Rivières Lions, appearing in 3 games.

Associate Head Coach Gary Gill remarked, "Daryk's ability to create offense and play in all situations will make an immediate impact for us. He's a smart, competitive player who can be counted on when the game is on the line."

Operating Owner Parker Moskal added, "We're committed to building a team that competes at the top of the standings-signing a player like Daryk, who has proven he can produce at the pro level, is a step in the right direction."

Associate Head Coach Jay Croop shared, "Daryk plays with energy and purpose. He's the type of guy who can change momentum with a single shift."

Dubé-Plouffe will join the Moccasins immediately.

