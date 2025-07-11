Wong Returns to Breaker Nation

July 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers are excited to announce the re-signing of Philip Wong for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Since entering the league in 2022-2023, Wong has become the face of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The power forward has recorded 37 goals, 65 assists, and 233 penalty minutes across 133 FPHL games.

"Wonger leads by example and plays a hard-nosed, physical style that our fans in Biloxi really appreciate," said Director of Hockey Operations Charlie Pens. "He's a big body who can produce offensively and isn't afraid to stand up for himself and his teammates. He's put up solid numbers on underperforming teams, so I'm optimistic about what he can do in a strong system. Re-signing Philip was an easy decision."

Welcome back to Biloxi, Wonger!







