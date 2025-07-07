Thumper to Throw out First Pitch at Danbury Westerners' Hockey Night on July 22

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Hockey and baseball UNITE at Rogers Park on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m., as the Danbury Westerners host Hockey Night-a celebration of the city's rich hockey history and its passionate fan base.

The Danbury Hat Tricks will be front and center for the event, with a special appearance by team mascot Thumper, who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at 6:15 p.m. before the Westerners take on the Mystic Schooners at 6:30 p.m.

Any fans wearing Hat Tricks gear-jerseys, t-shirts, hats, or other team apparel-will receive free admission to the game!

In addition to the Hat Tricks, the evening will recognize Danbury's full hockey history, celebrating professional teams past and present, as well as local youth, high school, college, and junior programs.

For more information, contact Tricia@danburywesterners.com.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.