Topeka Scarecrows Inaugural Season Is Out

June 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that their 2025-2026 Inaugural Season Campaign has been released today.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League is a 14 team league that competes in a 56 game regular season schedule with each team playing at home 28 times and on the road 28 times. The Topeka Scarecrows will be a part of the Empire Division in the standings competing with last year's Commissioner's Cup Champions the Binghamton Black Bears, Blue Ridge Bobcats, Danbury Hat Tricks, Indiana Sentinels, Port Huron Prowlers, and Watertown Wolves for a top 4 seed in order to make the postseason.

Your Scarecrows will kick off their schedule on the road facing off with the other new team in the FPHL, the Indiana Sentinels. These two first year teams will meet 14 times over the course of the season, 7 times in each venue. Topeka will open up at home on October 17th and 18th against the Biloxi Breakers who rebranded this season after three years as the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

As the season begins in October the Stormont Vail Events Center will play host to 11 games before the calendar flips over to 2026. With three games in October before four games a piece in November and December including both a post Thanksgiving three in three and a post Christmas weekend matchup there is no shortage of opportunities for a night out in Topeka. After January 1st the Scarecrows play five home games in January, seven in February and five in April to close out the season.

Head Coach Robbie Nichols told media members "We like the look of this schedule. We think it is a very fan friendly schedule with 26 of 28 home games played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. There are no easy games in this league and everyone is looking to compete right out of the gate and as we start the season against the other new addition to the league we need to set the tone for what is going to be a tough season series."

Season Tickets and Group tickets (groups are 15+ tickets) are available now with Single Game Seats set to go live in the coming months. If you are interested in Season Tickets or Group Seats please email FPHLTopeka@gmail.com or fill out the form on our website today. Home Opener against the Biloxi Breakers is October 17th and 18th here at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm! #ProHockeyisBack







