Single Game Pricing Released

June 23, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce single game ticket pricing for their inaugural season. Though single game seats will not be available until after our Season Ticket Holder pick a seat event happening August 14th the Scarecrows want to make sure everyone knows and is ready for our inaugural season.

Pricing for individual game seats is as follows:

Glass Seats - which are only available along the sides of the rink - are $24

Mid Seating - which also includes lower seating behind the goal - are $19

Top Sections - which are around the arena - are $16

All of these prices do include parking at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the game.

Aside from individual tickets the team is also selling Season Tickets and Group tickets at a discounted rate! Group ticketing will be available for all 28 Scarecrows home games, but at this time is only available for Opening Weekend, while Season Tickets guarantee your spot all season long!

To guarantee your spot for opening weekend groups of 15+ or for season tickets you can email Lucy@Topekascarecrows.com or go to Season Tickets or Group Tickets and fill out the form.

Topeka will See Pro Hockey return for the first time since 2005. The Scarecrows will play 28 home games beginning with opening weekend October 17th and 18th. The full schedule will be made available soon.







Single Game Pricing Released - Topeka Scarecrows

