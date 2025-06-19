Group Tickets Available Now

The Topeka Scarecrows of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that in addition to Season tickets being on sale, opening weekend tickets are now available for group purchases.

Any group of 15+ individuals looking to attend the first pro hockey game in Topeka in 20 years can now guarantee themselves seating in a price point of tickets. Ticketing this season will be broken up into three price points P1 - which is the first 4 rows from the glass on the sides of the ice. P2 - which is the middle rows of the sections on the sides of the rink and lower portion of the side seating. P3 - which is the upper rows of each section around the rink. Prices for groups begin at just $14.

Group ticketing will be available for all 28 Scarecrows home games, but at this time is only available for Opening Weekend.

To guarantee your spot you can email Lucy@Topekascarecrows.com or go to Group Tickets and fill out the form!







