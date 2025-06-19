Opening Night Is Set: Rock Lobsters Return to the Tank October 25th

June 19, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Mark your calendars, Crustacean Nation-Opening Night is officially set for Saturday, October 25th at 7:05pm as the Athens Rock Lobsters return to the ice for their second season at Akins Ford Arena. After a landmark debut year in 2024-25 that saw packed crowds, thrilling victories, and a wave of community pride, the Rock Lobsters are back and ready to raise the energy even higher.

The full 2025-26 schedule-including home and away matchups-is coming soon, but Opening Night will once again be a can't-miss celebration of hockey, hype, and hometown pride. Athens has embraced its team with open arms, and "The Tank" will be rocking once again as fans rally behind a new-look Lobsters squad ready to take on the season.

This year, the team enters a new chapter with Head Coach Garrett Rutledge at the helm. Known for his player-first leadership style and tenacious brand of hockey, Rutledge brings experience, grit, and a relentless drive to win. As the Rock Lobsters prepare to face off against new opponents across the Federal Prospects Hockey League, expectations are high for both on-ice success and electric game-night experiences.

"Last year proved that hockey belongs in Athens," said Rock Lobsters President Scott Hull. "This season, we're turning up the volume."

Whether you were here from puck drop last season or you're joining the crustacean crew for the first time, October 25th is your night. The Tank awaits. The team is ready. And the Rock Lobsters are just getting started.

Stay tuned for the full schedule release and ticket updates-2025-26 is going to be one shell of a ride.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.