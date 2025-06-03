Athens Rock Lobsters Appoint Garrett Rutledge as General Manager and Head Coach

June 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce the hiring of Garrett Rutledge as the organization's new General Manager of Hockey Operations and Head Coach for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Rutledge brings a wealth of experience, a player-focused development philosophy, and a championship pedigree to one of the fastest-growing franchises in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Rutledge joins the Rock Lobsters following a successful multi-year run as both a head coach and senior hockey operations leader in junior and professional hockey, including the Carolina Thunderbirds and Saginaw Spirit. Widely respected for his tactical mindset, player development skillset, and locker room leadership, Rutledge was named the FPHL Coach of the Year in 2023 and has guided teams to division titles, playoff runs, and league-leading records.

A Vision for the Next Chapter of Rock Lobsters Hockey

Fresh off their electrifying 43-10-3 debut season, the Rock Lobsters are ready to elevate their on-ice product and establish themselves as perennial contenders. The addition of Rutledge as both GM and Head Coach signals a pivotal next step in the team's evolution-combining roster-building strategy with day-to-day leadership behind the bench.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to take on this opportunity with the Athens Rock Lobsters," said Garrett Rutledge. "This is a young but passionate hockey market, and what the team accomplished in year one is only the beginning. My goal is to build a competitive, accountable, and fun culture-one that players are proud to be part of and fans love to support. We're going to work, we're going to win, and we're going to represent Athens with pride.

I have tremendous respect for what Coach Steve Martinson accomplished here in laying the foundation for success. He set a high standard, and I plan to honor that legacy by taking the mantle and pushing this organization to the next level. Together, we're going to build something truly special."

A Strategic Hire With Long-Term Vision

For the Rock Lobsters, Rutledge's dual role offers a rare blend of coaching acumen and operational oversight-ensuring continuity from talent recruitment to player development, and from game-day execution to long-range planning.

"Bringing in Garrett is more than a coaching hire-it's a culture-setting move for our franchise," said Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "His track record speaks for itself, but even more impressive is how he connects with players and builds programs the right way. We're thrilled to welcome him to Athens and can't wait to see what's next under his leadership."

Rutledge's hiring comes as the team prepares for its sophomore season in the newly opened Akins Ford Arena, a 5,500-seat downtown venue that has quickly become a hockey destination in Northeast Georgia. The Rock Lobsters drew strong attendance and community support in their inaugural year, signaling that the "Claws Up Era" is just beginning.

About Garrett Rutledge

Rutledge has coached at nearly every level of competitive hockey, including head coaching roles with the Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL) and assistant coaching roles with the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds (OHL). He's known for cultivating high-effort, detail-oriented teams and is regarded as a strong communicator both on and off the ice. His hiring reaffirms Athens' commitment to fielding a top-tier program built on excellence, professionalism, and community pride.







