Mississippi Pro Hockey Announces Rebrand

June 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - A new name. A fresh brand. A stronger-than-ever presence on the Gulf Coast. Today marks an exciting new chapter for the Mississippi Pro Hockey organization as we proudly present the Biloxi Breakers.

A New Look, A Renewed Spirit

Fans nominated new team names and the top three were put to fan vote. The Biloxi Breakers name was chosen to carry the tradition of hockey on the Gulf Coast into the future. Born from the waves and built to crash, delivering energy, force and impact on the ice - the Biloxi Breakers represent the fierce power of the Gulf. This rebrand reflects Southern grit and Coastal pride that are a part of the unique culture and energy of our loyal fan base.

Majority Owner, Chris Bryniarski stated, "We are thrilled to reintroduce a new chapter of professional hockey to Biloxi this season. The fans' voices have been heard, and we are excited to deliver a fresh beginning. Here's to a successful season and an inspiring new outlook for the 2025-2026 season."

A Fresh Start

There is a legacy of hockey on the Gulf Coast. This rebrand presents an opportunity to honor that legacy and revitalize this team. Need a quote from Chris here about commitment of Mississippi Pro Hockey to provide a highly competitive team/product on the ice and a new level of entertainment for our fans...the ultimate goal is to bring a championship to Biloxi and the Gulf Coast.

When asked about a fresh start, he stated, "The Gulf Coast truly needs a fresh start with their team, and we assure you that one has already begun. We are committed to working tirelessly to deliver the best possible team both on and off the ice, providing an exceptional experience for the most passionate fans in the FPHL."

About the Biloxi Breakers

The Biloxi Breakers are a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), a professional ice hockey independent minor league. The team is entering its 4th season in the Fall of 2025.

Chris also stated, "With the new ownership group in place, we pledge to our loyal and dedicated season ticket holders, sponsors, and fans that we will do everything possible to promote a high-quality product both on and off the ice-something they can be proud of."

Join us as we embark on this exciting new journey and continue to make hockey history on the Gulf Coast under a new ownership group. Go Biloxi Breakers!

Chris Bryniarski

Owner







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

Mississippi Pro Hockey Announces Rebrand - Biloxi Breakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.