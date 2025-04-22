Mississippi Professional Hockey Announces New Assistant General Manager

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves







The Mississippi Professional Hockey team is thrilled to announce that they have reached an agreement with Nate Gosline for the position of Assistant General Manager. Nate will oversee the team's Corporate Partnerships and fulfillment efforts, which prioritize our passionate fans, recognized as the best in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Nate brings a wealth of experience in professional sports to Mississippi. His impressive track record includes spending time with the Adirondack Redwings of the AHL in 1999 and the Adirondack IceHawks in the early 2000s. He dedicated six years to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, where he served as Director of Sales before advancing to the role of Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships. In 2015, Nate joined the Tampa Bay Rays of MLB to manage Corporate Partnerships, later returning home in 2018 as the Director of Corporate Partnerships for the ECHL Adirondack Thunder, an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

"I am thrilled about the chance to be on the stunning Gulf Coast and to engage closely with our existing season ticket holders and corporate sponsors. I can't wait to relocate from New York in mid-May, where I'll focus on cultivating lasting relationships and boosting our attendance figures at the beautiful Mississippi Coast Coliseum."

Fans will have opportunities to meet Nate at our exclusive season ticket holder events and community gatherings. He will also be accessible to our valued partners.

Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available for purchase by emailing Danielle at Danielle@mississippiseawolves.com or by calling 228-999-8333.

