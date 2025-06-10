Devin Dobek Named as Director of Media & Communications

The Biloxi Breakers have hired former Dashers broadcaster Devin Dobek as their Director of Media and Communications for the 2025-26 season.

Breakers owner Chris Bryniarski stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Devin to the Breakers organization. I've watched and listened to numerous games he has called, and he consistently brings an exciting energy that really engages the fans. Devin will also be actively involved in supporting group ticket sales, community relations, and social media content. We look forward to having Devin as part of our team."

Devin comes off of his first professional season in Danville, and is excited for another opportunity. "Danville was a great kickstart to my career. I organically was able to find my own way with a ton of support from the fans and community. I enjoyed my time there and hope some of the Dashers faithful jump in with Breaker Nation."

Dobek enters the broadcast booth with a wealth of experience in sports media, tracing back to his high school days in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he served as the primary play-by-play voice for football, hockey, and basketball on the local station. Though his senior year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, his passion for broadcasting only grew stronger.

Dobek continued his journey at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, earning a degree in marketing while serving as Sports Director at 91.1 WMUA, the university's student-run radio station. There, he spearheaded coverage of UMass Hockey and Men's Basketball through live broadcasts and podcast production.

In addition to his on-air roles, Devin contributed to digital media as an administrator for ZooMass, a Barstool Sports affiliate, and currently works on social media for Barstool Boston.

During the summer months, Dobek has spent four seasons calling summer collegiate baseball. He began with the Valley Blue Sox of the NECBL before joining the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League's Harwich Mariners for three seasons-culminating in a league championship in 2024.

Dobek further stated, "I'm just really excited to be able to do what I love. Biloxi has proved to be a great market for sports in the past and my goal each and every day is to do everything I can to restore that fervor. My energy and passion are something like no other, and I'm ecstatic to be the person to deliver all the action while helping this organization succeed on all fronts. People are going to be excited on Breaker game days, if they're not in the coliseum, I'm going to make them wish they were."

