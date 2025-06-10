Blue Ridge Bobcats Re-Sign Nick Stuckless

June 10, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce a key roster move as they continue to build momentum heading into the 2025-26 season.

Forward Nick Stuckless will return to the Bobcats after a strong campaign last season. The 6'1", 185-pound forward and Buffalo State University graduate posted 13 goals and 11 assists, establishing himself as a dependable two-way player and fan favorite.

"Nick gave us everything last year-speed, grit, and timely goals," said Head Coach Vojta Zemlicka. "He plays with purpose and fits our team culture perfectly. We're excited to bring him back and see him build on a strong foundation."

Stuckless shared his enthusiasm about returning:

"I'm very excited to be back in Wytheville. I'm grateful to the organization and to all the fans. The passion in the fan base and the way the community has embraced the Bobcats is something I'm super grateful to be a part of."

With these signings, the Bobcats now have four players officially signed for the 2025-26 season: Nick Stuckless, Danny Martin, Kyle Heitzner, and Wes Smith. The roster continues to take shape as the Bobcats aim to build on last season's success.

